WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg and Middlesboro hooked up in an old fashioned shootout on the diamond Tuesday.
Twenty-five runs were scored while both teams combined for 20 hits, as Middlesboro used a four-run top of the seventh inning to beat Williamsburg, 14-11.
The loss was Williamsburg’s first of the season, as Bryan Hopkins’ squad fell to 3-1 despite having Sydney Bowen, Isaiah Sizemore, and Casey Kysar each hit a home run apiece.
“Tonight was hard,” Hopkins said. “Seemed like nothing went right for us and I mean nothing. We made a lot of mistakes that Middlesboro took advantage of and we failed to do the same. I thought we had moved past some of the growing pains that has always plagued us in the past but I guess not.
“Hopefully the team learned a little about themselves tonight and are eager to get to work and correct our flaws,” he added. “On a positive note, we played some of the worst baseball I have seen in a while and still managed to put up 11 runs. Syd and Casey have been pretty consistent at the plate for us in every game and remained on fire tonight. Can’t wait to see what happens when the rest catch fire.”
Kysar finished with two hits, four RBI, and two runs scored while Bowen finished with two hits, two RBI, and four runs scored. Sizemore had a hit, three RBI, and one run scored while Henry Bowling, Bradyn Hopkins, and Drew Damron each finished with a hit apiece.
Middlesboro (2-0) was led by Brady Carroll, who had four hits, a home run, a double, five RBI, and one run scored. Connor Mason finished with two hits, four RBI, and two runs scored while Kameron Wilson finished with a home run, two RBI, and four runs scored.
