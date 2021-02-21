WILLIAMSBURG — After a week-long layoff, Williamsburg got back to its winning ways by delivering Model an 81-71 setback on Saturday.
Micah Steely turned in a 39-point, 12-rebound, and five assists effort during the Yellow Jackets’ win while Larry Bray added 12 points and five steals and Gavon Thomas finished with 10 points.
Dalton Davenport added six steals while Connor Lay recorded six rebounds in the win.
“After a long layoff with COVID and weather, I was anxious to see how we would respond,” Williamsburg coach Eric Swords said. “We responded with our best defensive effort of the season.
“Multiple guys stepped up with timely plays as we battled foul trouble all night,” he added. “We built a 20-point lead in the third after two dunks by Steely. Going forward we have to continue to learn to finish games out. But great effort overall.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.