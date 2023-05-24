LONDON — Allison Messer got the job done at the plate while Jorja Carnes took care of business in the pitcher’s circle during Lynn Camp’s 5-1 win over Middlesboro in Tuesday’s 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament.
With the Lady Wildcats’ win, the semifinals are set with defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds facing off against Pineville while host South Laurel will go up against Lynn Camp.
Nikki Hendrix’s squad was in a scoreless battle until the fifth inning when the Lady Wildcats scored five runs which was highlighted by Messer’s three-run homer.
Middlesboro (16-14) scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to make the score, 5-1, but the Lady Yellow Jackets couldn’t get any closer.
“The girls came in focused and ready to play,” Hendrix said. “They wanted to be the first Lynn Camp softball team to win a region game and they were able to make it happen. It was a team effort tonight, everyone played their best game.
“Jorja Carnes pitched another great game in the circle,” she added. “Lauren Partin made some amazing plays in the outfield and Lily Heinze made a diving catch. Our bats came alive at the right time too. We scored runs with runners in scoring position and Allie Messer had a three run homerun to keep our momentum. I can’t say it enough of how proud I am of these young ladies. But we aren’t finished and we are going to work hard tomorrow to prepare for the next round.”
Messer finished with a 2-for-3 effort while driving in three runs and scoring once.
Lauren Partin had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Lily Henize finished with a hit and an RBI.
Chelsea Hendrickson turned in a 2-for-4 effort with a run scored while Emma Burnette had a hit and scored once. Haylie Gray also had a hit in the win.
Carnes pitched a complete game, allowing only six hits and one earned run. She finished with seven strikeouts.
Kennedy Yoakum led Middlesboro with two hits while Raehgan Moyers added a hit and an RBI. Macy Bruce, Madison Bruce, and Alexis Middleton each had hits in the loss.
