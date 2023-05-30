The 13th girls basketball head coach at Williamsburg is no stranger to the program.
The school has announced that Melissia Everage-Douglas has been selected to lead the Lady Jackets.
Douglas is a 1996 graduate of Williamsburg High School and was a four-year letter winner with the Lady Jackets. She played all four years under Ray Martin, the all-time winningest girls basketball coach at Williamsburg, and her teams won 67 games during the four years she played.
Douglas and her teammates won 20 games during both her junior and senior seasons, and those two teams are arguably the most prolific offensive teams in school history.
Following her graduation, she accepted a basketball scholarship to Saint Catherine College in Springfield.
Coach Douglas has 20 years of coaching experience in basketball and volleyball. Her summer teams enjoyed a 61-game win streak that spanned over two seasons, and her teams have won many championships, including a KBA State Basketball Championship. She has been heavily involved in First Priority for 13 years as well.
Douglas has her B.S. degree from Eastern Kentucky University in Elementary Education, and M.A degree from the University of the Cumberlands, with her Principal’s Certification. She has taught at Whitley Central Intermediate for the past 19 years.
Coach Douglas has two daughters, Marissa and Montgomery.
Williamsburg Independent welcomes Coach Melissia Everage-Douglas back home to lead the Lady Jacket Basketball Teams that return all but one player in the entire program.
The school will host a Meet and Greet opportunity with Coach Douglas on Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. in the Jack V. Foley Auditorium at Williamsburg City School. The public is cordially invited to attend.
