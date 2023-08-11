WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County boys soccer coach Michael Branham was brimming with pride after his team's dominant performance in the Colonels’ recent match against Middlesboro.
Led by Matthew Sawyers’ four goals along with Jacob Senters’ two goals and two assists, Whitley County powered past the Yellow Jackets, 10-0.
The Colonels (1-0) entered the match with a clear strategy in mind — to control the game by maintaining possession of the ball.
The first goal of the game came from Brody Moses. In a display of quick thinking and agility, he managed to steal the ball off a Middlesboro punt. He then found Sawyers, who didn't hesitate to send the ball sailing into the back of the net.
This set the tone for the rest of the match, with Whitley County continuing to control the first and second halves, repeatedly finding the back of the net.
By halftime, the Colonels had built an impressive 8-0 lead.
But they weren't done yet.
In the second half, Canaan Parsons, Whitley County’s keeper, came out of goal and managed to score a goal of his own.
The final goal of the game saw Cameron Jones send a cross into the box, which was headed in by Luke Faulkner.
"I’m pleased with the outcome,” Branham said. “I’m looking forward to the Belfry Invitational this weekend.”
