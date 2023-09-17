MONTICELLO — Corbin’s Emma Massengill had the highest individual performance of any 13th Region runner. She placed second with a time of 21:08.70, leading the Lady Redhounds to a second place overall effort with 57 points while South Laurel placed fifth with 122 points, North Laurel finished sixth with 126 points, and Clay County placed ninth with 209 points.
Corbin had four runners finish in the top 15, joining Massengill were Jayce Frye (12th, 22:47.75), Alex Herren (13th, 22:55.44), and Hadley Elmore (15th, 23:02.53).
South Laurel had three runners finish in the top 15: Chloe Mastin (6th, 21:56.69), Rose Stanko (9th, 22:24.21), and Ivy Lewis (11th, 22:47.08).
North Laurel had one top 15 runner with Sienna Sizemore placing 10th with a time of 22:36.55.
Barbourville, and Whitley County also competed but didn’t have enough runners to compete for the team championship.
For a list of the local girls’ team individual results please see below:
Wayne County Invitational
Girls’ Team Results
1. Harlan County 46, 2. Corbin 57, 3. Pulaski County 94, 4. Southwestern 99, 5. South Laurel 122, 6. North Laurel 126, 7. Mercer County 179, 8. Somerset Christian 192, 9. Clay County 209
Girls’ Team Individual Results
Corbin
21:08.70 Emma Massengill 2nd
22:47.75 Jaycee Frye 12th
22:55.44 Alex Herren 13th
23:02.53 Hadley Elmore 15th
23:30.77 Maddie Jo Russell 19th
24:30.26 Ella Hammons 27th
25:05.98 Hartlee Viars 33rd
26:48.40 Mallory Bradshaw 44th
27:12.97 Kinley Terrell 49th
28:02.08 Savannah Mayer 57th
North Laurel
22:36.55 Sienna Sizemore 10th
23:54.28 Haiden Moses 22nd
24:38.40 Riley Vickers 29th
25:22.51 Cayleigh Zanet 34th
26:57.77 Abigail McCowan 48th
30:37.44 Addison Metcalf 74th
South Laurel
21:56.69 Chloe Mastin 6th
22:24.21 Rose Stanko 9th
22:47.08 Ivy Lewis 11th
28:38.07 Lauren Scheithauer 64th
28:54.62 Hannah Tapscott 66th
36:46.33 Kaiya Miller 83rd
Whitley County
24:15.49 Sophy Jones 26th
27:43.73 Madie Brown 51st
28:24.17 Kelsey Vanover 62nd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.