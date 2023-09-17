MONTICELLO — Corbin’s Emma Massengill had the highest individual performance of any 13th Region runner. She placed second with a time of 21:08.70, leading the Lady Redhounds to a second place overall effort with 57 points while South Laurel placed fifth with 122 points, North Laurel finished sixth with 126 points, and Clay County placed ninth with 209 points.

Corbin had four runners finish in the top 15, joining Massengill were Jayce Frye (12th, 22:47.75), Alex Herren (13th, 22:55.44), and Hadley Elmore (15th, 23:02.53).

South Laurel had three runners finish in the top 15: Chloe Mastin (6th, 21:56.69), Rose Stanko (9th, 22:24.21), and Ivy Lewis (11th, 22:47.08).

North Laurel had one top 15 runner with Sienna Sizemore placing 10th with a time of 22:36.55.

Barbourville, and Whitley County also competed but didn’t have enough runners to compete for the team championship.

Wayne County Invitational

Girls’ Team Results

1. Harlan County 46, 2. Corbin 57, 3. Pulaski County 94, 4. Southwestern 99, 5. South Laurel 122, 6. North Laurel 126, 7. Mercer County 179, 8. Somerset Christian 192, 9. Clay County 209

Girls’ Team Individual Results

Corbin

21:08.70 Emma Massengill 2nd

22:47.75 Jaycee Frye 12th

22:55.44 Alex Herren 13th

23:02.53 Hadley Elmore 15th

23:30.77 Maddie Jo Russell 19th

24:30.26 Ella Hammons 27th

25:05.98 Hartlee Viars 33rd

26:48.40 Mallory Bradshaw 44th

27:12.97 Kinley Terrell 49th

28:02.08 Savannah Mayer 57th

North Laurel

22:36.55 Sienna Sizemore 10th

23:54.28 Haiden Moses 22nd

24:38.40 Riley Vickers 29th

25:22.51 Cayleigh Zanet 34th

26:57.77 Abigail McCowan 48th

30:37.44 Addison Metcalf 74th

South Laurel

21:56.69 Chloe Mastin 6th

22:24.21 Rose Stanko 9th

22:47.08 Ivy Lewis 11th

28:38.07 Lauren Scheithauer 64th

28:54.62 Hannah Tapscott 66th

36:46.33 Kaiya Miller 83rd

Whitley County

24:15.49 Sophy Jones 26th

27:43.73 Madie Brown 51st

28:24.17 Kelsey Vanover 62nd

