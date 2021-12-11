LONDON — Whitley County snapped a two-game losing skid by leading beginning to end during its 63-43 victory over Middlesboro on Saturday.
Led by Martina Ahumad‘s 20-point scoring effort, Whitley County had eight players score in the 20-point victory.
Marissa Douglas also scored in double figures, finishing with 10 points while Chelsey Logan and Kaytlynn Collier each scored eight points apiece.
“It was a good win for us. It felt like it’d been a long time since we played,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “We had three good practices and came out and played great. It’s really good to have positive things happen after our loss last week. We’ve been working hard, and the kids needed to see their hard work was paying off.
“I’m glad we got to play early, and I’m especially pleased with the direction we are going,” he added. “To come out and play four solid quarters today is good for us. We had kids step up today.”
Ahumada scored six points in the first quarter while Logan and Douglas each added four points apiece, helping the Lady Colonels (3-2) to a 17-13 advantage in the first quarter.
Aubree Clemons scored four of her seven points in the second quarter while Michaela Barton and Bailey Brown each connected with a 3-pointer apiece to push Whitley County’s advantage to 32-23 at halftime.
The Lady Colonels began to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring Middlesboro, 15-8, while building a 47-31 edge going into the fourth quarter.
Douglas added five more points while Clemons and Collier each hit a 3-pointer during the third quarter.
Whitley County wrapped up the win in the final eight minutes as Ahumada scored 10 points while Collier added four points.
The Lady Colonels are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against Knox Central. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Whitley County 63, Middlesboro 43
Whitley County 17 15 15 16 63
Middlesboro 13 10 8 10 43
Whitley County (63) — Logan 8, Douglas 10, Brown 5, Clemons 7, Ahumada 20, Collier 8, Brown 2, Barton 3.
Middlesboro (43) — Gent 6, Owens 9, James 3, Betts 17, Brown 2, Ahmad 2, Roberts 3, Myers 3.
