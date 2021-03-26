CORBIN — Mark Huddleston has been announced as the new head coach of the Lynn Camp High School football program today, replacing former head coach Allen Harris, who resigned in early March.
Huddleston, was an assistant coach at Knox Central High School this past season, and also spent more than 10 years as an assistant coach at Whitley County High School, and three years at Central Middle School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
"I'd like to thank my wife LeAnne, daughter Maci, and my family for their support and encouragement,” Huddleston said. "I'd also like to thank Mr. Pennington, Mrs. Dixon, Mr. Prewitt, and Mr. Ledington for giving me this terrific opportunity. I'm super excited to be able to represent this fine school and the Lynn Camp community. I'm proud to be a part of the Lynn Camp family.
"The mission statement for the program is, ‘To build men of character to compete on and off the field throughout life’,” he added. "We're going to strive to build our culture around this statement and produce great husbands, fathers, businessmen, and community leaders. Winning is a byproduct of culture and if we are successful in building our culture the wins will quickly follow."
Huddleston will take over a Wildcat team that posted an 0-6 mark this past season and a 5-6 record in 2019.
He said he wouldn’t get into specifics on what type of offense and defense until he got a chance to meet the players, build the staff, and evaluate film.
"I can say that offensively, I want to be able to spread the ball around and get as many players involved as possible,” he said.
