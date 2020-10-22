PINEVILLE — Lynn Camp made history during Thursday's 51st District Volleyball Tournament’s championship game but the Lady Wildcats had to earn every point during the match thanks to a hard-fought effort by Knox Central.
Lauren Petrey’s Lady Wildcats turned in a gutty effort by pulling out a five-set win over their rivals while putting an end to the Lady Panthers’ three-year reign in the 51st District.
With the win, the Lady Wildcat volleyball program became the first team at Lynn Camp to win a region title (13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament) and district title in the same season. It also marked the first time a Lynn Camp team went undefeated (regular season and postseason) against district competition.
The Lady Wildcats were also able to secure their first district title since 2004 while Petrey is now tied with former volleyball coach Cody Dixon with the most career wins at 49. Their 17-2 mark has also given them the best winning percentage in program history.
Knox Central won the first set, 25-23, before seeing Lynn Camp battle and win the next two sets, 25-20, and 27-25, respectively. The Lady Panthers rallied to win the fourth set, 25-17, before seeing the Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the fifth set before winning, 15-9.
Lynn Camp will now attempt to pull a trifecta and capture the 13th Region champion next week at Bell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.