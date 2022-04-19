WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin captured its fourth win in a row and remained unbeaten in 50th District play by defeating Whitley County, 7-3, on Tuesday.
The Redhounds (11-8 overall, 3-0 vs. 50th District opponents) took control early against the defending 13th Region champion Colonels (14-8, 2-1) and never looked back.
Cody Philpot’s squad scored two runs in the first inning and built a 6-0 edge before Whitley County finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning with a run.
The Redhounds answered with a run of their own in the top of the sixth inning to take a 7-1 edge. The Colonels tries to rally in the seventh anything but only scored two runs.
Corbin’s Jeremiah Gilbert held Whitley County’s bats in check from the get-go. The Colonels entered the game scoring at least 10 runs in five of their last seven games.
But against Gilbert, Whitley County finished with eight hits. Gilbert allowed only one earned run while striking out five batters.
Cameron Combs led Corbin with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in a run and scoring once. Kade Elam finished with a hit, a team-best three RBI and one run scored while Jacob Baker delivered a home run and an RBI. He also scored once. Mikey Neal also finished with a hit and an RBI while Walker Landrum and Bradric Helton each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece.
Caden Petrey led the Colonels at the plate with three hits and three RBI while Tyler Rose was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Sam Harp, Mason Croley, and Matthew Aright each finished with a hit apiece.
Grant Zehr took the loss, tossing five innings while allowing five earned runs, and six hits while striking out seven batters.
The two teams will battle it out again Wednesday at Corbin. With the game slated to begin at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.