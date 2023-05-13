KHSAA logo

LEXINGTON — One issue that brought a lot of attention to Wednesday’s KHSAA Board of Control meeting was the Shot Clock Survey that high school boys and girls basketball programs were sent earlier this year asking, “Schools should indicate their determination as to whether or not the Board of Control should consider the adoption of the 35-second shot clock for the 2025-26 school year for boys’ and girls’ basketball.”

When it came down to it, the majority of the boys and girls basketball programs voted “No”.

boys

More than 60 percent of KHSAA boys basketball programs voted “No” shot clock, but in the 13th Region, “Yes” won out by two votes.

Statewide — 141 No, 91 Yes

13th Region — 8 Yes, 6 No

girls

More than 57 percent of KHSAA girls basketball coaches voted “No” shot clock while the 13th Region was split down the middle at seven apiece.

Statewide — 137 No, 100 Yes

13th Region — 7 Yes, 7 No

