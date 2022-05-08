RICHMOND — Tyler Harris’ Corbin Redhound track and field team picked up another win during this past week’s Madison Central All-Comers Meet.

Corbin turned in a first-place effort with 117 points while finishing with six first-place efforts. Whitley County’s boys’ team also participated in the event, finishing with 29 points which were good enough for a seventh-place effort.

On the girls’ side, Williamsburg placed sixth with 41 points while Corbin (seventh place, 20 points), and Whitley County (13th place, two points) also participated in the event.

For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:

Madison Central All-Comers

Boys’ Team Results

1. Corbin 117, 2. Madison Central 91, 3. Woodford County 88, 4. Bourbon County 62, 5. Madison Southern 42, 6. Lexington Christian 33, 7. Whitley County 29, 8. Rockcastle County 23, 9. Model 20, 10. Rowan County 8, 10. Estill County 8.

Individual Boys’ Results

Corbin

100 METER DASH

11.44 Treyveon Longmire 1st

200 METER DASH

23.78 Tye Stevens 2nd

23.83 Brandon Baker 3rd

23.94 Brady Lanham 4th

400 METER DASH

53.76 Tye Stevens 2nd

110 METER HURDLES

17.44 Logan Wagers 1st

300 METER HURDLES

44.24 Logan Wagers 1st

46.23 Brady Lanham 2nd

4X100 METER RELAY

44.52 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

6-0 Hayden Llewellyn 1st

5-10 Treyveon Longmire 2nd

LONG JUMP

20-10 Treyveon Longmire 1st

18-0 NaShawn Brooks 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

38-11 Clem Sell 2nd

38-10 Brady Lanham 3rd

Whitley County

1600 METER RUN

4:56.83 Connor Partin 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

47.91 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:41.30 Relay Team 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

9:07.61 Relay Team 2nd

HIGH JUMP

5-10 Donavon Alsip 3rd

5-8 Ashton Reynolds 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

35-3.75 Lucas Queener 5th

Madison Central All-Comers

Girls’ Team Results

1. Bourbon County 120, 2. Woodford County 88, 3. Madison Central 78, 4. Rockcastle County 73, 5. Lexington Christian 46, 6. Williamsburg 41, 7. Madison Southern 20, 7. Corbin 20, 9. West Jessamine 18, 10. Rowan County 11, 11. Henry Clay 10, 12. Lee County 8, 13. Whitley County 2.

Individual Girls’ Results

Corbin

100 METER HURDLES

19.12 Olivia Jones 4th

300 METER HURDLES

53.49 Olivia Jones 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

54.78 Relay Team 4th

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Belle Estep 4th

LONG JUMP

13-7 Belle Estep 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

29-5 Grace Gibson 5th

Whitley County

SHOT PUT

26-1.5 Chloe Mckiddy 5th

Williamsburg

100 METER HURDLES

17.93 Lylah Mattingly 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

2:07.01 Relay Team 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

11:53.11 Relay Team 4th

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Alana Mah 3rd

LONG JUMP

14-3 Alana Mah 3rd

SHOT PUT

27-2 Allie Wilson 2nd

