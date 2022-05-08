RICHMOND — Tyler Harris’ Corbin Redhound track and field team picked up another win during this past week’s Madison Central All-Comers Meet.
Corbin turned in a first-place effort with 117 points while finishing with six first-place efforts. Whitley County’s boys’ team also participated in the event, finishing with 29 points which were good enough for a seventh-place effort.
On the girls’ side, Williamsburg placed sixth with 41 points while Corbin (seventh place, 20 points), and Whitley County (13th place, two points) also participated in the event.
For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:
Madison Central All-Comers
Boys’ Team Results
1. Corbin 117, 2. Madison Central 91, 3. Woodford County 88, 4. Bourbon County 62, 5. Madison Southern 42, 6. Lexington Christian 33, 7. Whitley County 29, 8. Rockcastle County 23, 9. Model 20, 10. Rowan County 8, 10. Estill County 8.
Individual Boys’ Results
Corbin
100 METER DASH
11.44 Treyveon Longmire 1st
200 METER DASH
23.78 Tye Stevens 2nd
23.83 Brandon Baker 3rd
23.94 Brady Lanham 4th
400 METER DASH
53.76 Tye Stevens 2nd
110 METER HURDLES
17.44 Logan Wagers 1st
300 METER HURDLES
44.24 Logan Wagers 1st
46.23 Brady Lanham 2nd
4X100 METER RELAY
44.52 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
6-0 Hayden Llewellyn 1st
5-10 Treyveon Longmire 2nd
LONG JUMP
20-10 Treyveon Longmire 1st
18-0 NaShawn Brooks 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
38-11 Clem Sell 2nd
38-10 Brady Lanham 3rd
Whitley County
1600 METER RUN
4:56.83 Connor Partin 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
47.91 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:41.30 Relay Team 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
9:07.61 Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
5-10 Donavon Alsip 3rd
5-8 Ashton Reynolds 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
35-3.75 Lucas Queener 5th
Madison Central All-Comers
Girls’ Team Results
1. Bourbon County 120, 2. Woodford County 88, 3. Madison Central 78, 4. Rockcastle County 73, 5. Lexington Christian 46, 6. Williamsburg 41, 7. Madison Southern 20, 7. Corbin 20, 9. West Jessamine 18, 10. Rowan County 11, 11. Henry Clay 10, 12. Lee County 8, 13. Whitley County 2.
Individual Girls’ Results
Corbin
100 METER HURDLES
19.12 Olivia Jones 4th
300 METER HURDLES
53.49 Olivia Jones 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
54.78 Relay Team 4th
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Belle Estep 4th
LONG JUMP
13-7 Belle Estep 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
29-5 Grace Gibson 5th
Whitley County
SHOT PUT
26-1.5 Chloe Mckiddy 5th
Williamsburg
100 METER HURDLES
17.93 Lylah Mattingly 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
2:07.01 Relay Team 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
11:53.11 Relay Team 4th
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Alana Mah 3rd
LONG JUMP
14-3 Alana Mah 3rd
SHOT PUT
27-2 Allie Wilson 2nd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.