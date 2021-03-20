Although there has been no official announcement from UofL naming them specifically, several media sources have reported that Dino Gaudio and Luke Murray will not have their contracts renewed after they expire on April 30.
Both coaches have been on Mack's staff since he took the Louisville job in 2018. Mack brought Murray with him from Xavier and later hired Gaudio, a longtime friend who had worked with Mack as assistants at Wake Forest under Skip Prosser.
The Cardinals' third assistant is Mike Pegues, who also came with Mack from Xavier, where he had coached for six seasons.
"Yesterday, head men's basketball coach Chris Mack informed two assistant men's basketball coaches that their contracts will not be renewed after their April 30 expiration date," sports information director Kenny Klein said Thursday. "Coach Mack's focus turns to hiring new coaches to help move the program forward."
Gaudio, who will turn 64 on April 30, had been a head coach at Army, Loyola (Maryland) and Wake for a total of 10 seasons before working as a college basketball analyst at ESPN from 2011-2018.
Here's what Mack had to say about Gaudio in a release when introducing his staff last April:
"Dino Gaudio is a home run for us. He’s trusted, loyal and a person that I have always looked up to in this profession. Not many head coaches have the luxury of having a former head coach in the ACC on staff. Dino’s role on the floor coaching our players will be immense."
Murray, who will be 41 on April 1, has been on staffs at Rhode Island, Towson, Wagner and Arizona in addition to UofL and Xavier. The son of actor Bill Murray, he has been mentioned as a candidate for the head coach openings at College of Charleston and Fordham.
This is what Mack says about Murray in the 2021 UofL men's basketball media guide and on the school's Website:
"Luke Murray is a superstar. No detail goes unnoticed with Luke. Whether it’s working with our perimeter players, scouting, or recruiting, Luke excels. ... He carries the role of recruiting coordinator on the staff and allows us to leave no stone unturned when searching for the next University of Louisville great."
Murray was named among the Top 10 coaches in the nation under 40 years old by ESPN in 2019 and has also been chosen as one of the country's top five recruiters by 247Sports.
Louisville finished 13-7 this season and was seeded seventh in the ACC Tournament, losing its first game to Duke 70-56 on March 10 in Greensboro, N.C. The Cards didn't make the 69-team field for the Big Dance, instead being named as the first alternate, or replacement, team if a school had to pull out due to coronavirus issues. But that didn't happen prior to the 6 p.m. Tuesday deadline, thus officially ending the Cards' season.
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
