CORBIN — Lynn Camp’s losing skid might have hit 11 games after the Lady Wildcats dropped a 64-49 decision to McCreary Central on Friday, but there were positives that came out of the loss.
Senior Abby Mabe joined the 1,000-point club after scoring 13 points while Alissa Crumpler also added 13 points.
“We continued to take care of the ball better tonight which led to better ball movement at times, and also to good shot selection at times,” Lynn Camp coach Josh Mobley said. “In the first half, we did really well defensively on their two guards that can score the ball well as we had both of them somewhat frustrated going into the half.
“In the second half, we had some defensive breakdowns that allowed easier shot attempts for them,” he added. “We did show great hustle and effort throughout most of the contest and didn't hesitate to give on the floor for loose balls. We must get ready with top preparation and focus these next few days as we have a big district game at Barbourville coming up on Monday.”
The loss dropped the Lady Wildcats to 3-18. Mobley’s squad hopes to get back to their winning ways Monday on the road against 51st District foe Barbourville. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
