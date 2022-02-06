CORBIN — The three-time defending 13th Region champion Knox Central Panthers did just enough to pick up a 62-51 51st District win over Lynn Camp on the road Saturday.
The Panthers were without the services of Gavin Chadwell but still managed to secure an 11-point victory.
Knox Central’s defense limited Micah Engle to only nine points while holding Gavin Allen to a five-point scoring effort. Duane Sparks led the Wildcats with a game-high 18 points while Maison Prater added 12 points. The Panthers’ Jevonte Turner, Isaac Mills, and K.T. Turner each scored 15 points apiece.
Knox Central outscored Lynn Camp (14-8) 19-14 in the first quarter and 17-15 in the second quarter to take a 36-29 advantage.
The Wildcats rallied in the third quarter and cut their deficit to 44-41 before seeing the Panthers use an 18-10 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Lynn Camp is scheduled to be back in action Monday on the road against White Academy. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Knox Central 62, Lynn Camp 51
Knox Central 19 17 8 18 62
Lynn Camp 14 15 12 10 51
Knox Central (62) — J. Turner 15, Mills 15, K. Turner 15, Brock 6, Ledford 6, Pilarski 5.
Lynn Camp (51) — Allen 5, Engle 9, Sparks 18, Prater 12, Sanders 7.
