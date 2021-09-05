HARLAN — Both Lynn Camp and South Laurel competed in this past weekend’s Harlan County All-Comers meet with Harlan County sweeping both the boys' and girls' races.
Harlan County took six of the top 14 spots in the girls' race to finish with 36 points, ahead of Lynn Camp’s 65 points. South Laurel was third with 71 points, followed by Letcher Central with 91 and Harlan with 103.
Lynn Camp’s Abby Mabe was the individual champ with a time of 22:16.69. Harlan County’s Peyton Lunsford was second, followed by South Laurel’s Rose Stanko, Leslie County’s Caroline Burkle, and South Laurel’s Lindsay Cox.
Harlan County found balance in the boys' race also, claiming spots five through eight, to edge South Laurel 32-36 for the team title. Lynn Camp was third with 72 points and Williamsburg was fourth with 89 points.
South Laurel took the top two spots with Will Stanko in first at 17:57.62 and Jacob Tapscott in second. Letcher Central’s Javier Polly was third and Lynn Camp’s Logan Brock was fourth.
