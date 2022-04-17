CORBIN — The Lynn Camp tennis team won its first match of the season after defeating Pineville on Friday.
Layla Makenzie won her match over Pineville’s Callie Wagner, 6-3, while teammate Max Carnes cruised to an easy 6-0 win over the Mountain Lions’ Jonah Neal.
Lynn Camp has 12 players on its team this season but played a two-player match due to Pineville bringing two players, according to coach Damien Hammons.
"We are incredibly proud of all of our 12 wonderful players,” Hammons said. “All of our players were brand new to tennis two months ago. It takes courage to try something new, and their courage is paying off.
Coach Sydney Fawbush added, "We are very proud of all of our players. They have grown tremendously and are such supportive teammates."
