HARLAN — Nikki Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats came away with two wins on Thursday, knocking off Harlan in a doubleheader, 13-5, and 8-7, respectively.
The wins moved Lynn Camp to 17-14 while running its win streak to five games.
“In the first game, we came up huge at the plate with everyone getting a hit and almost everyone scoring,” Hendrix said. “Jorja (Carnes) pitched a great game and the defense was great behind her. This win was a team effort.
“In the second game, we managed to get players on at the right time and were able to score,” she added. “Allie (Messer) pitched the second game and once she got settled, she was able to get players out by strikeouts or having them hit pop flies. I’m really proud of how hard the girls played in both games. This is a much-improved Harlan team than we played in the All A, so I’m very happy to be taking home two wins.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.