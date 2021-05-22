CORBIN — Lynn Camp snapped a four-game losing skid on Saturday after splitting a pair of games at home.
Nikki Hendrix’s squad fell 15-0 in three innings to Lincoln County before defeating McCreary Central, 14-4, improving to 16-14.
Saturday’s Games
Game Two
Lynn Camp 14, McCreary Central 4
The Lady Wildcats got back on track, using an eight-run fifth inning to beat McCreary Central, 14-4.
Halle Mills struck out six batters and tossed five innings, allowing seven hits and two earned runs to get the win.
Katie Miller and Jorja Carnes both had two hits, two runs scored and three RBI apiece while Madyson Roberts collected two hits, two RBI, and scored twice. Allisa Crumpler and Olivia Dozier both finished with two hits apiece while scoring once. Julia Shepherd drove in two runs with a hit while Halle Mills had two hits, two runs scored, and one RBI. Abby Miller finished with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Gabriella Carollo drove in a run.
Game One
Lincoln County 15, Lynn Camp 0
Lincoln County scores early and often and only needed three innings to hand Lynn Camp a 15-0 loss.
The Lady Patriots scored a run in the first inning and added two runs in the second inning before putting the game away with a 12-run third inning.
Lynn Camp managed only four hits in the loss and committed three errors which led to six unearned runs.
Madyson Roberts took the loss, surrendering 10 hits and eight earned runs in two and two-thirds of an inning while Jorja Carnes pitched one-third of an inning, allowing two hits and an earned run.
Julia Shepherd went 2-for-2 at the plate while Halle Mills and Alissa Crumpler each had a hit.
