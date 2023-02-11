CORBIN — Lynn Camp coach Josh Mobley’s main goal heading into the last week of regular season play is to get his Lady Wildcats some much-needed momentum.
His team took a step forward in that direction after snapping a three-game losing skid while defeating Tennessee’s Mount Pisgah Christian Academy, 69-49, on Saturday.
Lynn Camp’s downfall during their recent losing skid was getting off to a good start offensively but the Lady Wildcats were able to score 17 points in the first eight minutes Saturday, and never looked back.
“Today's game was emotional for most because it was Senior Day and our last home game for this season,” Mobley said. “However, our focus and energy was pretty good right outside of the gate. We bothered them some with our press which created turnovers and led to some easier offense. In our half court sets, we showed better patience today and had decent ball movement that led to better shot attempts.
“We still have to continue to limit the offensive rebounds that the opponents have that lead to second chance opportunities,” he added. “Overall, I was very proud of our team for focusing and taking care of business on the floor when many other events were occurring in the gym today with Senior Day. Now we have a number of days off to prepare and practice for the last few games of the season. Our next one up is Thursday at Whitley County.”
Abby Mabe scored 10 of her team-best 18 points in the first quarter while Lynn Camp built a 17-6 advantage.
Bella Blevins scored five points while Lindsey Cox added three points, as the Lady Wildcats held on to a 30-23 advantage at halftime.
Alissa Crumpler got the hot hand in the third quarter, scoring nine of her 17 points while Mabe added three points as Lynn Camp’s cushion grew to 47-31.
Crumpler added eight more points in the fourth quarter while Blevins hit two 3-pointers while finishing with 14 points as the Lady Wildcats wrapped up the 20-point victory.
Mackenzie Owens also scored in double figures for Lynn Camp, finishing with 10 points.
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action on the road Thursday against Whitley County with the game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start. They’ll finish regular season play Friday with a road matchup against Owlsey County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.