BARBOURVILLE — After coming off an 0-3 effort during this past weekend’s All ‘A’ Classic Fastpitch State Tournament, Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix knew her team needed to come out and get a win against 51st District rival Knox Central on Monday.
The Lady Wildcats did just that, thanks to a 15-hit effort at the plate, and an impressive pitching performance by Jorja Carnes, knocking off the Lady Panthers, 13-6.
Lynn Camp (13-14 overall, 3-1 vs. 51st District opponents) blew the game open in the third inning with six runs to push its lead to 8-2. They added five more runs during the final three innings to secure the seven-run victory.
“I’m very proud of my girls,” Hendrix said. “They played a great game tonight. They came into this game pumped and ready to play and they kept their fire and intensity the whole time.
“Any time you can get a win versus a district opponent, it’s a good day,” she added. “Jorja Carnes pitched a great game, her spots and speeds were great tonight. Allie Messer hit her seventh home run tonight and played a really good defensive game at first. This was a team effort, everyone got a hit and scored. The dugout played a huge part, they didn’t quit cheering the entire time.”
Carnes tossed a complete game, allowing nine hits and three earned runs while striking out 12 batters.
Allison Messer finished with two hits, a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored at the plate for Lynn Camp while Chelsea Hendrickson was 4-for-5 with an RBI, and a run scored.
Julie Moore finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Lauren Partin had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored.
Lily Henize had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Carnes had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Cambree Prewitt finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Haylie Gray had a hit, and scored twice, and Emma Burnette finished with a hit, and scored one time.
Sydney Grubb turned in a 4-for-4 effort, and scored twice for Knox Central (6-9, 1-2) while Emily Mills had a hit and an RBI. Madison Jones, Jayme Swafford, Aubrey Jones, and Reese Hill each finished with a hit apiece.
ALL ‘A’ CLASSIC STATE TOURNAMENT
Lynn Camp’s stay in the All ‘A’ Classic Fastpitch State Tournament lasted three games with the Lady Wildcats dropping all three of their pool game matchups.
Lynn Camp opened with a 3-1 loss to Paintsville before falling, 13-1 to Owensboro Catholic. The Lady Wildcats (12-14) ended their stay with a 7-2 setback to Bethlehem.
Nikki Hendrix’s squad will be back in action Monday on the road against 51st District rival Knox Central.
Pool Play
Game Three: Bethlehem 7, Lynn Camp 2
The Lady Wildcats finished their stay in the All ‘A’ Classic Fastpitch State Tournament with a 7-2 loss to Bethlehem.
Lynn Camp dug itself a 5-0 hole before scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning to make the score, 5-2. Bethlehem added two more insurance runs to complete the win.
Allison Messer led Lynn Camp with two hits and an RBI while Lily Henize had two hits and scored once. Julie Moore finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Haylie Gray had a hit.
Jorja Carnes took the loss, pitching six innings while allowing 15 hits, and seven earned runs. She struck out two batters.
Game Two: Owensboro Catholic 13, Lynn Camp 1
The Lady Wildcats scored first with a run in the top of the first inning, but Owensboro Catholic answered with 13 runs, and never looked back during its 13-1 victory.
Lynn Camp managed six hits with Allison Messer going 2-for-2 with an RBI while Lauren Partin was 2-for-2 with one run scored. Chelsea Hendrickson and Cambree Prewitt each finished with a hit.
Wilson took the loss, pitching 2 1/3 of an inning while allowing nine hits and nine earned runs. She finished with one strikeout. Julie Moore pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing two hits and three earned runs while striking out a batter.
Game One: Paintsville 3, Lynn Camp 1
The Lady Wildcats fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and never recovered during their 3-1 loss in pool play action.
Lynn Camp’s lone run came in the fourth inning while Paintsville added a run in the sixth inning to seal the win.
Lauren Partin had a hit and a run scored while Allison Messer finished with two hits and an RBI.
Jorja Carnes took the loss, pitching six innings while allowing nine hits and two earned runs, and finishing with eight strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.