BARBOURVILLE — The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats got a much-needed win on Tuesday after going over a month without a victory.
The Lady Wildcats snapped an 11-game losing skid by stunning Barbourville on its home court with a 67-43 decision.
Ten players scored in the win for Lynn Camp (4-18 overall, 1-1 vs. 51st District opponents) with Lindsey Cox leading the way with a 14-point scoring effort. Lauren Partin added 13 points while Abby Mabe added 10 points.
“We played with a lot of intensity tonight,” Lynn Camp coach Josh Mobley said. “Our press gave them fits and caused a bunch of turnovers which led to some easy offense for us. We also moved the ball a whole lot better on offense tonight, especially in transition which led to some easy looks right at the rim.
“Defensively, we did great in the press and also played well getting back in transition defense, and working well in the half court defensive sets as well to make stops,” he added. “We made some key shots at key times throughout the game to keep their runs at bay during tonights contest. We will prepare and practice the next few days and prepare for another key matchup at Knox Central on Thursday evening.”
The loss dropped Barbourville to 4-12 overall, and 0-3 against 51st District opponents. The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Marleigh Martin’s 11 points while Layla Brock scored 10 points.
Mobley’s Lady Wildcats will be back in action Thursday at Knox Central with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s game
Lynn Camp’s losing skid might have hit 11 games after the Lady Wildcats dropped a 64-49 decision to McCreary Central on Friday, but there were positives that came out of the loss.
Senior Abby Mabe joined the 1,000-point club after scoring 13 points while Alissa Crumpler also added 13 points.
“We continued to take care of the ball better tonight which led to better ball movement at times, and also to good shot selection at times,” Lynn Camp coach Josh Mobley said. “In the first half, we did really well defensively on their two guards that can score the ball well as we had both of them somewhat frustrated going into the half.
“In the second half, we had some defensive breakdowns that allowed easier shot attempts for them,” he added. “We did show great hustle and effort throughout most of the contest and didn’t hesitate to give on the floor for loose balls. We must get ready with top preparation and focus these next few days...”
Thursday’s game
Lynn Camp’s losing skid is now at 10 games after the Lady Wildcats dropped a 61-52 decision to Bluegrass United on Thursday.
Joshua Mobley’s squad hung tough throughout the contest before Bluegrass United began to pull away during the end of the third quarter.
“Tonight we played well on offense and moved the ball well as a team,” Mobley said. “We didn’t knock down all our shots tonight, but we didn’t take many ill-advised shots either.
“Our defensive effort was not great tonight,” he added. “We didn’t defend the perimeter well and contest their shooters. We rebounded pretty well in the first half and won most 50/50 balls as well. In the second half, we started to give up a little too much on the glass. We have to rebound quick and get ready for another game at home tomorrow evening.”
Lynn Camp (3-17) built a 10-6 lead in the first quarter as Lauren Partin scored six points while Abby Mabe added four points.
Alissa Crumpler, and Mabe each scored four points apiece in the second quarter while Partin added three points, as the Lady Wildcats found themselves trailing, 27-23, at halftime.
Bluegrass United outscored Lynn Camp, 17-6, in the third quarter while building a 44-29 cushion. The Lady Wildcats attempted a rally in the fourth quarter, outscoring Bluegrass United, 23-17, but the damage had been done.
Mabe led Lynn Camp with 17 points while Crumpler added 14 points. Partin also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points.
