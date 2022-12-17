Josh Mobley’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats got a much-needed win at the right time on Saturday.
Led by Alissa Crumpler’s 13-point scoring effort, the Lady Wildcats (2-4) snapped a two-game losing skid by recording a 51-41 win over Thomas Walker, Va.
Lynn Camp was needing some momentum heading into next week’s slate of Middlesboro, Adair County, and Clay County.
Mobley received a balanced attack with eight players scoring in the win. Abby Mabe joined Crumpler in double figures, finishing with 12 points while Julie Moore, Lauren Partin, and Sayde Mobley each scored six points apiece.
“We moved the ball well and executed well at times,” Mobley said. “We still have to continue to work on not turning the ball over. We won most of the 50/50 balls today so our hustle and effort were there. We pressed well and caused them to turn the ball over a lot. Our defense today also contributed to some easy buckets on offense. As always we will continue to work and get ready for Middlesboro on Monday.”
The Lady Wildcats’ margin of victory could have been even better but they struggled from the free-throw line, hitting only 12-of-24 shot attempts.
Lynn Camp's defensive effort was out on full display in the first quarter. Led by three points from both Mabe, and Crumpler, the Lady Wildcats built a 9-2 lead while limiting Thomas Walker to only one field goal in the first quarter.
Mabe added four points in the second quarter, allowing Lynn Camp to hold a 21-15 lead at halftime.
The Lady Wildcats outscored Thomas Walker, 30-26, in the second half to pull out the win.
Crumpler scored eight points during the final two quarters of play while Mobley connected with two key 3-pointers.
