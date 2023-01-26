CORBIN — Lynn Camp’s losing skid is now at 10 games after the Lady Wildcats dropped a 61-52 decision to Bluegrass United on Thursday.
Joshua Mobley’s squad hung tough throughout the contest before Bluegrass United began to pull away during the end of the third quarter.
“Tonight we played well on offense and moved the ball well as a team,” Mobley said. “We didn't knock down all our shots tonight, but we didn't take many ill-advised shots either.
“Our defensive effort was not great tonight,” he added. “We didn't defend the perimeter well and contest their shooters. We rebounded pretty well in the first half and won most 50/50 balls as well. In the second half, we started to give up a little too much on the glass. We have to rebound quick and get ready for another game at home tomorrow evening.”
Lynn Camp (3-17) built a 10-6 lead in the first quarter as Lauren Partin scored six points while Abby Mabe added four points.
Alissa Crumpler, and Mabe each scored four points apiece in the second quarter while Partin added three points, as the Lady Wildcats found themselves trailing, 27-23, at halftime.
Bluegrass United outscored Lynn Camp, 17-6, in the third quarter while building a 44-29 cushion. The Lady Wildcats attempted a rally in the fourth quarter, outscoring Bluegrass United, 23-17, but the damage had been done.
Mabe led Lynn Camp with 17 points while Crumpler added 14 points. Partin also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points.
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Friday at home with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off against McCreary Central.
