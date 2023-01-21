CORBIN — Lynn Camp’s losing skid is now at nine games after dropping a hard fought 51-49 decision to Wolfe County on Saturday.
It looked as if the Lady Wildcats (3-16) were well on their way to their first win since Dec. 29, 2022, after taking a 39-31 advantage into the fourth quarter.
But that’s when the wheels fell off.
Lynn Camp managed only two field goals in the final eight minutes while the Lady Wolves knocked down four 3-pointers while using a 20-10 run to pull out the win.
“We played with a lot of energy, and everyone showed a lot of great effort today as well,” Lynn Camp coach Josh Mosley said. “We rebounded the ball well today for most of the game. We struggled with game pressure down the stretch in a tight contest by turning the ball over at inopportune times.
“Our effort was great on 50/50 balls and we showed it by being the first on the floor tonight diving for the loose balls,” he added. “We have a few days to work at practice and then get back in action Thursday night.”
Alissa Crumpler led Lynn Camp with 12 points while Abby Mabe finished with 11 points.
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action on Thursday at home against Bluegrass United. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
