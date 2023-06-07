CORBIN — Nikki Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats softball team had another exciting season despite being young and inexperienced.
The Lady Wildcats won the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship and were ranked as high as No. 4 in the 13th Region. They also made it to the semifinals of the 13th Region Tournament for the first time in program history, and finished with a 20-16 record.
“We were a very young team this season,” said Hendrix. “I only returned three starters with varsity experience. I knew how good we would be would depend on how quickly my inexperienced players grew up. The good thing about being so young is we only lost one senior. They accomplished more than several people expected. They won the All ‘A‘ title and made it to the second round of the region, which had never been done before.”
Despite starting the season 4-8, Lynn Camp managed to finish the 2023 campaign with a 16-8 mark.
“At the beginning of the season, our inexperience really showed at times and cost us some games we should’ve won,” Hendrix said. “By the time we started the All ‘A’ in mid-April, we were really clicking and playing very well. Obviously, winning the All ‘A’ for the second year in a row was a huge accomplishment for us. After going and playing in the state tournament and seeing a higher level of competition, we really got into our groove when we came back.”
Even with the success, Hendrix admitted that there were some disappointments.
“Not being able to win district was heartbreaking for our kids,” she said. “This makes two years in a row we’ve lost in the championship game by one run in extra innings. Hopefully, our kids will remember how that felt and use it for motivation for next season.”
With the experience her team gained this season, Hendrix believes the Lady Wildcats will be even better in 2024.
“I think the experience that my four freshmen starters got this season is going to be huge for us this year,” she said. “They played in some very stressful games, and it’ll help them prepare for the upcoming seasons. I hope this team will be able to build off the success that we had this year and take another step next year.”
Hendrix said she has numerous players she’s expecting to lead her team next season.
“Jorja Carnes had an amazing season in the pitching circle,” she said. “I know she will work hard in the off-season to make sure her senior season is a success. Chelsea Hendrickson was huge for us this season and improved dramatically between her sophomore, junior, and senior years. Her batting average went up 100 points, and she made some spectacular plays in the outfield. I expect her to come back really strong. Allie Messer had a great year too, especially at the plate. She broke Lynn Camp’s single-season home run record with eight and hit over .500 for the season. Julie Moore has a lot of pressure put on her this season. She was my shortstop and cleanup hitter, and she went above my expectations and done a great job. Lauren Partin and Lily Henize will be big again for us next year. They improved with each game and played great when the game was on the line.
“I have one of the most underrated catchers in the region,” Hendrix continued. “Cambree Prewitt does a great job behind the plate and doesn’t get noticed a whole lot for the job she does. Thankfully I’ll have her for two more years. I’ll also get back Charity Steele. She was unable to play this season due to an injury, but she has a strong bat and will be one of my top hitters when she returns next season. Aniyah Hamilton will also return. She did a great job stepping in at third when Charity got hurt.”
Graduation wasn’t too harsh on Lynn Camp this season, with only one player graduating.
“I always hate losing any senior; it’s sad to see them go,” Hendrix said. “Haylie Gray will definitely be missed. She was a great leader. This is probably the first time since I’ve been at Lynn Camp that I’ll return eight out of the nine starters, and I’m very excited about that.
“I want to thank our fans, the community, and our administration for the support this season,” she added. “We get great support from our administration, from our superintendent, and all the way down to the school level. I can’t wait for next season, and Go Lady Cats.”
