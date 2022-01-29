BARBOURVILLE — Lynn Camp was held to its lowest offensive output of the season during Friday’s 51st District matchup with Barbourville.
The Wildcats were limited to 44 points during their 47-44 loss to the Tigers.
Lynn Camp struggled early out of the gate and played catchup for most of the contest.
Rodney Clarke’s squad trailed 11-2 after the first quarter, and 19-15 at halftime before staring at a 30-25 deficit entering the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats attempted to rally, outscoring Barbourville, 19-17, during the game’s final eight minutes while seeing Micah Engle score 12 of his game-high 22 points during the period. Engle was one of four players that scored in the loss.
Lynn Camp connected on 2-of-6 shot attempts from the free-throw line while the Tigers were 6-of-10.
Travis Scott led Barbourville with 14 points while Matt Warren added 13 points and Jordan Collins finished with 11 points.
The Wildcats are scheduled to be back in action Monday at home against Red Bird. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
Barbourville 47, Lynn Camp 44
Lynn Camp 2 13 10 19 44
Barbourville 11 8 11 17 47
Lynn Camp (44) — Allen 8, Engle 22, Sparks 7, Prater 7.
Barbourville (47) — Clark 3, Warren 13, Scott 14, Collins 11, Messer 4, Lundy 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.