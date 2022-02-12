CORBIN — Two teams heading in opposite directions met on Saturday with Lynn Camp coming away with a 73-56 victory over a struggling Williamsburg squad.
The 17-point win marked the second time the Wildcats have defeated Williamsburg this season while Lynn Camp improved to 18-8 during the process. Rodney Clarke’s squad has now won seven of its last eight games.
The Yellow Jackets are now 15-12 after starting the season with a 6-0 mark. They’ve won only one contest during their last six games.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 25-13 advantage in the first quarter and never looked back. They led 39-26 at halftime and 54-38 entering the fourth quarter.
Micah Engle dished out 23 points for Lynn Camp while Maison Prater added 20 points. Gavin Allen scored 16 points and Duane Sparks finished with 14 points. Micah Steely led Williamsburg with 20 points while Martin Shannon finished with 17 points.
The Wildcats are scheduled to be back in action Monday at home against Clay County at 7:30 p.m. while the Yellow Jackets will travel to play Harlan County on Tuesday.
Lynn Camp 73, Williamsburg 56
Williamsburg 13 14 11 18 56
Lynn Camp 25 14 15 19 73
Williamsburg (56) — Steely 20, Shannon 17, E. Ellis 1, Potter 2, Prewitt 2, D. Ellis 7, Bowling 2, Lay 3, Taylor 2.
Lynn Camp (73) — Allen 16, Engle 23, Sparks 14, Prater 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.