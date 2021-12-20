STEARNS — Without the presence of center Gavin Allen patrolling the paint, Lynn Camp surrendered a season-high 81 points during its 81-67 loss to Taylor County on Monday.
Allen, who is averaging 13.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, set out the Arby’s/KFC Classic due to an ankle injury with his absence showing throughout the game.
Taylor County scored 22 points in the first quarter and held a 41-36 lead at halftime. Lynn Camp cut its deficit to 57-53 entering the fourth quarter before seeing the Cardinals outscore the Wildcats, 24-14, in the game’s final eight minutes.
“Not having Gavin today made it tough — it changed the game on both sides of the court,” Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke said. “He’s a double-double guy. Not having him was huge but I’m not making any excuses though, Taylor County is a good team.”
Micah Engle continued his impressive play by scoring a game-high 30 points for Lynn Camp while Maison Prater added 20 points and Duane Sparks finished with 10 points.
Engle knocked down two 3-pointers in the loss while connecting on 12-of-14 shot attempts from the free-throw line. Prater hit a game-high five 3-pointers and finished 3-for-3 at the free-throw line.
The Wildcats are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against No. 2 ranked Bell County.
The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
“It should be a good game Tuesday,” Clarke County. “Bell County is a tough team — this is a big game for us. We need to continue what we’ve been doing and take care of business at home.”
Taylor County 81, Lynn Camp 67
Taylor County 22 19 16 24 81
Lynn Camp 18 18 17 14 67
Taylor County (81) — Lyons 17, Blakley 5, Guffey 21, Wisp 20, Clements 10, Cox 5, Close 3.
Lynn Camp (67) — Engle 30, Prater 20, White 3, Sparks 10, Sanders 3, Walters 1.
