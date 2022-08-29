CORBIN — Lynn Camp took their lumps early in the game Friday night, and could never recover as the Wildcats fell to Frankfort, 52-0.
Frankfort took an early lead on the Wildcats by notching their first touchdown only 17 seconds into the game. This score would set the scene for the rest of the night.
Toward the end of the quarter the Panthers would find the end zone yet again, increasing the lead to 14-0. With only a minute elapsed into the second quarter, the Panthers would score their third touchdown in the game.
Frankfort took care of business quickly on Friday, with a running clock beginning with four minutes left in the first half.
In the third quarter, Frankfort decided they would try something different.
In the first half, there were lots of rushing plays; in the third quarter, the Panthers decided to take to the skies. They scored on a 49-yard pass, and then added a two-point conversion, making the lead 44-0.
Then the Panthers would close the game with a 55-yard fumble recovery, bringing the score to 52-0.
Lynn Camp is now 1-1 on the season. The Wildcats will try to bounce back against a tough opponent in Clay County this Friday.
