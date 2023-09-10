SOMERSET — The North Laurel Jaguars placed third overall with 79 points during Saturday’s Southern Harrier Classic while South Laurel placed seventh with 180 points, and Lynn Camp finished eighth with 227 points.
Bluegrass United won the event with 31 points.
Williamsburg also competed in the event, but didn’t field enough runners to qualify for the team championship.
• North Laurel had two runners finish in the top 15 —
17:51.19 Josh Hoskins (7th)
18:25.59 Xander Harris (12th)
• South Laurel had one runner finish in the top 15 —
18:33.16 Kyler Witt (15th)
For complete results please see below.
Team Results
1. Bluegrass United 31, 2. Bell County 55, 3. North Laurel 79, 4. Southwestern 107, 5. Wayne County 129, 6. LaRue County 150, 7. South Laurel 180, 8. Lynn Camp 227, 9. Somerset 236, 10. Red House 245, 10. Pulaski County 245.
Individual Results
North Laurel (3rd, 79)
17:51.19 Josh Hoskins 7th
18:25.59 Xander Harris 12th
18:35.64 Jace King 16th
19:11.51 Carson Collett 24th
19:36.41 Jackson Storm 26th
19:57.40 Noah Hampton 32nd
19:58.77 Trenton Pool 33rd
20:06.87 Noah Blake Elza 35th
20:22.45 Noah Hamm 37th
20:48.91 Aidan Harris 46th
21:01.70 Jett Hacker 49th
21:24.05 Stetson Shaw 55th
21:26.66 Jasper Binder 57th
22:16.27 Patrick Garrison 72nd
South Laurel (7th, 180)
18:33.16 Kyler Witt 15th
20:42.55 Jason Hoskins 41st
20:57.38 Riley Lewis 48th
21:16.30 Logan Wagers 51st
21:57.68 Keaton Smith 67th
22:28.00 Landon Alexander 74th
22:54.12 Riley Spitser 77th
25:12.74 Seth Dotson 90th
27:34.18 Jacob Farler 103rd
Lynn Camp (8th, 227)
20:24.67 Tate Mills 38th
20:46.60 Zach Swinson 45th
21:27.41 Ian Agosto 59th
21:43.45 Clayton White 65th
24:48.68 Jayden Agosto 88th
26:49.98 Devin Helton 97th
27:23.19 Mason Moore 102nd
Williamsburg (No team score)
19:08.14 Henry Bowling 21st
20:42.97 Zaden Housekeeper 42nd
23:38.81 Adam Fritts 82nd
29:34.52 Andrew Shelton 107th.
