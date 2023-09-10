SOMERSET — The North Laurel Jaguars placed third overall with 79 points during Saturday’s Southern Harrier Classic while South Laurel placed seventh with 180 points, and Lynn Camp finished eighth with 227 points.

Bluegrass United won the event with 31 points.

Williamsburg also competed in the event, but didn’t field enough runners to qualify for the team championship.

• North Laurel had two runners finish in the top 15 —

17:51.19 Josh Hoskins (7th)

18:25.59 Xander Harris (12th)

• South Laurel had one runner finish in the top 15 —

18:33.16 Kyler Witt (15th)

For complete results please see below.

Team Results

1. Bluegrass United 31, 2. Bell County 55, 3. North Laurel 79, 4. Southwestern 107, 5. Wayne County 129, 6. LaRue County 150, 7. South Laurel 180, 8. Lynn Camp 227, 9. Somerset 236, 10. Red House 245, 10. Pulaski County 245.

Individual Results

North Laurel (3rd, 79)

17:51.19 Josh Hoskins 7th

18:25.59 Xander Harris 12th

18:35.64 Jace King 16th

19:11.51 Carson Collett 24th

19:36.41 Jackson Storm 26th

19:57.40 Noah Hampton 32nd

19:58.77 Trenton Pool 33rd

20:06.87 Noah Blake Elza 35th

20:22.45 Noah Hamm 37th

20:48.91 Aidan Harris 46th

21:01.70 Jett Hacker 49th

21:24.05 Stetson Shaw 55th

21:26.66 Jasper Binder 57th

22:16.27 Patrick Garrison 72nd

South Laurel (7th, 180)

18:33.16 Kyler Witt 15th

20:42.55 Jason Hoskins 41st

20:57.38 Riley Lewis 48th

21:16.30 Logan Wagers 51st

21:57.68 Keaton Smith 67th

22:28.00 Landon Alexander 74th

22:54.12 Riley Spitser 77th

25:12.74 Seth Dotson 90th

27:34.18 Jacob Farler 103rd

Lynn Camp (8th, 227)

20:24.67 Tate Mills 38th

20:46.60 Zach Swinson 45th

21:27.41 Ian Agosto 59th

21:43.45 Clayton White 65th

24:48.68 Jayden Agosto 88th

26:49.98 Devin Helton 97th

27:23.19 Mason Moore 102nd

Williamsburg (No team score)

19:08.14 Henry Bowling 21st

20:42.97 Zaden Housekeeper 42nd

23:38.81 Adam Fritts 82nd

29:34.52 Andrew Shelton 107th.

