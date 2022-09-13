BARBOURVILLE — Middlesboro handed Lynn Camp its third loss on the season, winning 57-0.

The Jackets got a huge lead very early. They had a 29-0 advantage over the Wildcats within the first quarter of the game. This would lead Middlesboro to its 10th consecutive win over Lynn Camp.

The Jackets ran yet another touchdown with 9:35 left in the second quarter, followed up by a 37-yard touchdown moments later, making the score 43-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Middlesboro ran in two more touchdowns to pad their lead, making the final score of 57-0.

Lynn Camp will travel to take on Jackson County this Friday.

