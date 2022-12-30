CAMPTON — Lynn Camp dropped its fourth consecutive game on Friday, a 64-58 road loss to Wolfe County, while falling to 3-8 overall, but coach Rodney Clarke likes the improvement he is seeing out of his team.
“No such thing as moral victory but we are making the right strides to set ourselves up for something good,” he said. “Rome wasn't built in a day, so I'm not going in panic mode yet.”
Micah Engle led Lynn Camp with 36 points. He continues to rank amongst the top scorers in the state.
He had four points in the first quarter, and five points in the second quarter before exploding for 11 points in the third quarter, and 16 points in the game’s final eight minutes.
Duane Sparks added 11 points in the loss while Ethan Sparks finished with seven points.
The Wildcats will be back at home Monday at 7:30 p.m. against Wellspring Guardians Home School.
