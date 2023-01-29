PINEVILLE — Lynn Camp’s Micah Engle entered Saturday’s game as one of the top scorers in the state, and for good reason — he can flat out play.
Engle did all he could to keep Lynn Camp in its 51st District matchup with Pineville, scoring a game-high 45 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Mountain Lions pulled out an 81-73 victory.
“That's a tough one to digest; you come up short on the road by eight, and we missed 13 free throws,” Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke said. “Outside of that, we have to do a better job of putting teams away. We got ahead and got away from doing the things that worked for us. We have to be better defensively. Once we do that, our results will be better.”
Engle was on fire the entire game, hitting six 3-pointers, while scoring 20 points in the first half before adding 25 more points during the game’s final 16 minutes.
But just as clutch as he was, both Ashton Moser and Sawyer Thompson were, too.
The Pineville (12-7 overall, 2-1 vs. 51st District competition) duo scored 27 points apiece while Sam Caldwell added seven points, and Evan Biliter finished with six points in the win.
Lynn Camp (4-16, 0-3) held a 20-16 lead in the first quarter behind Engle’s 12 points but trailed 38-36 at halftime as the Mountain Lions’ Moser scored 12 points.
Thompson added nine points in the third quarter to push Pineville’s lead to 57-51 entering the fourth quarter.
The Mountain Lions did just enough in the fourth quarter to pull out the win, outscoring the Wildcats, 24-22.
