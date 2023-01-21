CORBIN — Lynn Camp coach Josh Mobley and hopes of starting 51st District play with a win, but visiting Pineville had no part of it, defeating the Lady Wildcats, 64-33.
Lynn Camp’s (3-15 overall, 0-1 vs. 51st District opponents) losing skid now stands at eight games.
The Lady Mountain Lions improved to 14-5 overall, and 2-0 vs. 51st District competition.
Nadine Johnson led Pineville with 23 points while Ava Arnett added 15 points, and Abby Jackson finished with 13 points.
The Lady Mountain Lions put the game away in the first half, building a 20-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, and a 39-8 cushion at halftime.
Alissa Crumpler led Lynn Camp with 12 points while Julie Moore, and Lindsey Cox each scored five points apiece.
Pineville will hit the road Saturday, and play Scott County at 2:30 p.m. while the Lady Wildcats host Wolfe County on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
