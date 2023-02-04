CORBIN — With the regular season winding down, Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke has been hoping his Wildcats would begin to hit stride by now, but it hasn’t happened.
Lynn Camp (5-18) is now 1-10 during its past 11 games after falling 84-51 at home on Saturday against Perry Central.
“Perry Central is a tough matchup for us; they are physical and really stay true to what they do,” Clarke said. “Our schedule won't feel sorry for us. We have to prepare for a really good South Laurel team Tuesday at home.”
The Wildcats stumbled out of the gate once again, watching the Commodores build a 17-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter before pushing it to 39-24 at halftime.
Perry Central put the game out of reach in the third quarter as Tyler Day scored 12 of his team-best 23 points while Dylan Knight scored 11 of his 17 points while helping the Commodores to a 59-37 cushion at the end of the third quarter.
After scoring 50 points during the Lynn Camp’s game on Friday, Micah Engle was limited on 17 points while Braxton Eads scored 14 points.
The Wildcats will be back in action again Monday with a road game against Thomas Walker, Va.
