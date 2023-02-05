HARLAN — Harlan’s Emma Owens turned in one of her best efforts of the season during Saturday’s matchup against Lynn Camp.
Owens started off hot, scoring 18 of her game-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Green Dragons rolled to an easy 64-37 win.
Harlan (10-14) has now won two games in a row while Lynn Camp (5-20) is still trying to win consecutive games for the first time this season.
“We were inefficient with turnovers the whole game,” Lynn Camp coach Josh Mobley said. “This came from our ineffective movement of the ball, and from lack of movement off of the ball. We struggled tonight with rebounding as well as they had plenty of offensive boards and second, third, fourth chance opportunities at the rim in one trip.
“We also struggled to make shots due to a lack of taking good chance, which all ties in to a lack of ball movement or player movement off of the ball,” he added. “Defensively, we struggled to have hands up, talk, and rotate on the help well. Back to the drawing board to get ready for our next opponent on Monday.”
The Lady Green Dragons took charge early, as Owens' 18 points in the game’s first eight minutes gave her team a 23-13 advantage entering the second quarter.
Peighton Jones scored five points in the second quarter while Kylie Noe, and Owens each scored four points apiece, pushing Harlan’s lead to 40-22 at halftime.
Lynn Camp only managed four points in the third quarter, allowing the Lady Green Dragons to put the game away with a 12-2 run.
Noe joined Owens in double figures, scoring 11 points while Alissa Crumpler led the Lady Wildcats with eight points. Abby Mabe, Lindsey Cox, Julie Moore, and Madison Wymers each scored five points apiece.
The Lady Wildcats will travel to play Thomas Walker, Va. on Monday with game time slated for 6 p.m.
