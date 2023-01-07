BARBOURVILLE — Harlan continues to show its dominance in first round action of Saturday’s 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament by cruising past Lynn Camp, 82-48.
The Green Dragons (13-2) have scored at least 80 points in eight games this season while averaging 91 points during their current three-game win streak. They now have a 13th Region-best 13 wins this season.
Harlan led 22-15 at the end of the first quarter, and then dominated throughout the next 24 minutes, outscoring Lynn Camp, 60-33.
Derrick Akal’s squad nailed 12 3-pointers during the win while hitting 6-of-7 free throw attempts.
Kyler McLendon led the way with a 22-point scoring effort while Kaleb McLendon hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter, and finished with 20 points.
Will Austin added 11 of his 16 points in the second half while Trenton Cole hit four 3-pointers, and finished with 12 points. Jaedyn Gist also scored in double figures, finishing with 10 points.
Micah Engle continued to lead the way for Lynn Camp (4-10) with 26 points while Ethan Burd, and Duane Sparks each finished with 12 points apiece.
“Things went downhill after the first quarter,” Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke said. “They are a really tough team to guard, you can't simulate their speed and athleticism in practice. I think they are the best team in the region at the moment. We have to get better production from our guards. Handling pressure and getting quality shots can really turn or season around.”
The win advances Harlan to Monday’s semifinal play of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament.
