CORBIN — A slow start led to Lynn Camp’s 55-39 loss at home to Cumberland County on Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats (1-3) managed to score a combined 12 points in the first and second quarters and couldn’t recover.
Cumberland County grabbed a 12-6 lead in the first quarter, and cruised the remainder of the game, leading 23-12 at halftime, and 33-25 entering the fourth quarter.
Lynn Camp finished with only nine field goals in the loss while struggling at the free-throw line, hitting on 9-of-16 shot attempts.
Alissa Crumpler led the way with 18 points while Abby Mabe finished with 10 points, and Julie Moore had five points.
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Monday on the road against McCreary Central. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
