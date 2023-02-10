MANCHESTER — The new year hasn’t been a kind one for the Lynn Camp Wildcats.
Rodney Clarke’s squad is 2-12 in 2023 while riding a four-game losing skid, which included Thursday’s 79-54 disappointing loss to Clay County.
The Wildcats (5-20) managed to score only 18 points in the first half, and never recovered.
After being held to two points in the first half, Lynn Camp’s Micah Engle scored 18 points in the final two quarters, and finished with a 20-point scoring output. Braxton Eads hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points while Duane Sparks added seven points.
Landon Dezarn led Clay County (12-13) with a 26-point scoring effort while hitting six 3-pointers. Hayden Harris scored 19 points and nailed three 3-pointers. Ethan Jackson also scored in double figures for the Tigers with a 10-point scoring effort.
Lynn Camp will be back in action Saturday at home at 3:30 p.m. against Apostolic Christian while the Tigers will host Covington Catholic on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
