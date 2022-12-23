CORBIN — Lynn Camp and Clay County hooked up in an old-fashioned 13th Region battle on Thursday with the Lady Tigers coming away with a 66-61 win.
Clay County (5-4) led throughout but the Lady Wildcats (2-6) kept fighting despite losing their third straight game of the season.
“We continued to take care of the ball well today,” Lynn Camp coach Josh Mobley said. “We caused some issues for them at times with the press. We moved the ball better on offense and it showed as we were able to knock down more shots today. Our effort and energy was much better today and we won a lot of the 50/50 balls on the floor. The few areas that we struggled with today were rebounding, and transition defense at times allowed easy buckets for them.
“We did show a lot of fight all week, just came up short in each contest,” he added. “If we continue to focus and work hard in practices then we will continue to improve. I have seen improvement game to game so far just have to get over the hump and get some wins so we can get some confidence and continue to grow and develop together as a team.”
Lynn Camp received a balanced scoring attack with four players finishing in double figures.
Abby Mabe scored 18 points while Alissa Crumpler finished with 17 points. Lauren Partin scored 11 points while Bella Blevins hit four 3-pointers, and chipped in 12 points.
Clay County’s also had four players score in double figures with Sydney Jones scored all of her 16 points in the second quarter. She also hit four 3-pointers during the period.
Lauryn Sizemore finished with 14 points while Mackenzie Sizemore had 12 points. Jaylen Combs turned in an 11-point scoring effort.
