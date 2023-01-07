LEXINGTON — Lynn Camp’s struggles continued during Saturday’s road matchup with Bluegrass United.
It was a tale of two halves, as the Lady Wildcats struggled getting out of the gate, scoring only four points in the first quarter, and never recovered, losing 52-45.
The loss dropped Lynn Camp to 3-10 overall. They will be back in action Monday at home against Harlan County.
“Today's game was a tale of two halves,” Lynn Camp coach Josh Mobley said. “We didn't take care of the ball at all. We didn't execute our half court sets very well and didn't move the ball correctly.
“At times, throughout the game, we didn't box out and rebound well today either,” he added. “Second half, we were much more secure with the ball, and took care of it much better. We had much better ball movement in the second half which lead to more high percentage shots on the floor as well.
"Throughout the entire game, our defensive pressure, rotations, and defensive stops were inconsistent,” Mobley continued. “We have to continue to work on playing together and change the culture here at Lynn Camp.”
The Lady Wildcats trailed 27-17 at halftime before attempting to rally in the second half.
Led by Abby Mabe’s 29-point scoring effort, Lynn Camp cut its deficit to 39-33 entering the fourth quarter.
Mabe tried her best to keep the Lady Wildcats in the game, scoring 10 of their 12 points in the fourth quarter, but the damage had been done.
Alissa Crumpler added five points for Lynn Camp while Julie Moore added four points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.