LONDON — Bell County ran its win streak to multiple games for the first time this season after slipping past Lynn Camp, 79-73, on Thursday during a consolation game of the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge Sponsored by Martin’s Peterbilt & City of London Tourism.
The win improved the Bobcats to 3-5 while Lynn Camp’s (3-7) losing skid is now at three games in a row.
Bell County’s Dawson Woolum scored a game-high 33 points while hitting six 3-pointers and knocking down all 17 attempts at the free-throw line.
Blake Burnett (Player of the Game) added 22 points while Ethan Buel finished with 11 points, and Cameron Hall added 10 points.
Micah Engle turned in a 30-point scoring output for the Wildcats while finishing with three 3-pointers. Duane Sparks scored 15 points while Tate Mills turned in an eight-point scoring effort.
