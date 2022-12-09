LOG MOUNTAIN — Bell County, and Lynn Camp hooked up in an old fashioned shootout on Friday with the Bobcats pulling out a 91-77 win over the Wildcats.
Dawson Woolum turned in a game-high 39 points for Brad Sizemore’s Bobcats (1-1) while teammates Blake Burnett (18 points), and Cameron Hall (16 points) each scored in double figures.
The Wildcats were led by the duo of Duane Sparks, and Micah Engle.
“Our guys played really well tonight,” Bell County coach Brad Sizemore said. “I thought our defensive pressure wore them down over the course of the game we were able to fast break and had several guys make big plays. Dawson, Cameron and Blake played really well at the guard line, attacking the basket and we had several guys involved.
“We did a good job of sharing the ball and making the easy play, we did a good job on the boards and trying to contain their best players,” he added. “Overall, I was very pleased with how they played.”
Sparks turned in a 26-point scoring effort while Engle added 20 points. Tate Mills added nine points in the loss while Ethan Chaffin added eight points.
Bell County built a slim 19-18 lead at the end of the first quarter as Woolum tallied seven points while Hall added six points.
The Bobcats’ lead grew to 43-32 at halftime as Woolum continued to keep the hot-hand, scoring 12 points, while Burnett added eight points.
Engle and Sparks combined to score 14 points in the third quarter but Bell County continued to pull away behind Woolum’s 14 points, and three 3-pointers, giving his team a 68-49 cushion with eight minutes to go.
Sizemore’s squad wrapped up the win in the final eight minutes, securing the 14-point win.
Bell County is scheduled to be back in action Saturday at 4 p.m. on the road against Williamsburg while Lynn Camp will travel to play South Laurel Saturday at 7 p.m.
“Bell County is a tough place to play and Coach Sizemore does a great job,” Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke said. “This was our first road game and it was a true test tonight. Outside of Sparks and Engle we lack experience, so we have to be better defensively and not have empty possessions. Bell County deserved to win tonight.”
