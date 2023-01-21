CORBIN — Barbourville remained unbeaten in 51st District play at 3-0 after handling Lynn Camp, 77-58, on Friday.
Led by KT Turner’s 25-point scoring effort, the Tigers (10-7) snapped a two-game losing skid, and turned in one of their best defensive efforts of the season. Travis Scott added 20 points in the win while Matt Warren finished with 19 points.
Barbourville held a slim, 34-29, advantage at halftime before pulling away in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats (4-13 overall, 0-2 vs. 51st District opponents) 43-29 in the second half.
Micah Engle led Lynn Camp with 24 points while Tate Mills added 19 points.
The Wildcats, who have now lost five in a row, will travel to play Perry Central Monday at 6 p.m. while Barbourville will host Pineville on Tuesday.
