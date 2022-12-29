WILLIAMSBURG — Lynn Camp snapped a three-game losing skid by defeating Grace Christian Academy, 50-42, during Thursday’s first round action of the Bill Perkins Classic.
The Lady Wildcats (3-7) got off to a slow start, scoring only eight points in the first quarter, but began heating up in the second quarter, and never looked back in their win.
“We played well today, but still have to take care of the ball much better,” Lynn Camp coach Joshua Mobley said. “First half, we didn't rebound the ball great, but did much better keeping them off of the glass in the second half. We played a lot better defensively today as a team and the communication was much better throughout the entire game on the defensive end.
“We are getting better and being patient and getting to the best shots available on the offensive end as well,” he added. “We have to continue to grow and learn together as a team both offensively and defensively. As long as we continue to do that we will continue to improve. We have a quick turnaround as we gotta get refocused and ready to play Williamsburg tomorrow at noon.”
Two 3-pointers by Bella Blevins, combined with four points from Alissa Crumpler allowed Lynn Camp to take a 24-19 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Lauren Partin and Abby Mabe each scored three points apiece in the third quarter, as the Lady Wildcats’ lead grew to 32-25 entering the fourth quarter.
Lynn Camp outscored Grace Christian Academy, 18-17, in the final eight minutes to seal the win.
Partin and Payne each scored five points apiece during the final eight minutes while Lindsey Cox scored four points.
Mabe led the Lady Wildcats with 12 points while Crumpler and Partin each scored 11 points apiece.
