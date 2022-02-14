CORBIN — It’s been 82 years.
That’s the last time Lynn Camp had defeated a high school from Clay County — until now.
The red-hot Wildcats are now winners of five straight while improving to 19-8 after defeating Clay County, 69-57, on Monday.
Lynn Camp last defeated a team from Clay County way back on Jan. 12, 1940, by picking up a 37-36 victory over Manchester High School.
The game was never in doubt on Monday with Lynn Camp having an early filling out process before taking a 17-12 advantage into the second quarter.
The Wildcats outscored Clay County, 20-7, in the second quarter while building a 37-19 lead.
Lynn Camp led by as many as 24 points in the second half before emptying the bench as the Tigers (6-20) outscored the Wildcats, 21-13, during the game’s final eight minutes.
Micah Engle led Lynn Camp with 21 points while Duane Sparks added 16 points and Gavin Allen finished with 13 points. Nick Sanders knocked down two 3-pointers and totaled eight points.
The Wildcats are scheduled back in action Tuesday with a road game against Middlesboro (tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.) and will host Corbin Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Lynn Camp 69, Clay County 57
Clay County 12 7 17 21—57
Lynn Camp 17 20 19 13—69
Clay County (57) — Rice 3, Dezarn 4, Crocket 8, Hooker 4, Wagers 4, Harris 20, Bundy 5, Wolfe 9.
Lynn Camp (69) — Allen 13, Engle 21, Sparks 16, Prater 5, White 2, Walters 2, Sanders 8, Mounce 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.