CORBIN — Rodney Clarke’s Lynn Camp Wildcats avenged an earlier double-digit loss to McCreary Central by upending the Raiders on Tuesday, 66-63.
It wasn’t easy, though.
Lynn Camp stared at a 53-48 deficit entering the fourth quarter before Davin Allen and Micah Engle teamed up to combine for 12 of the Wildcats’ 18 points in the final eight minutes to lead their team to the three-point victory.
Engle led all scorers with 28 points while Landon White was the only other Lynn Camp player to score in double digits, adding a 13-point effort.
Both Allen and Duane Sparks finished with eight points apiece.
The win improved Lynn Camp to 9-4. The Wildcats will now prepare for the upcoming 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament which begins Saturday at Harlan High School.
Lynn Camp will face off against Jackson County in first round action with the tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m..
The Wildcats led 13-11 entering the second quarter against McCreary Central, and held onto a slim 31-29 edge at halftime. The Raiders used a 24-17 run in the third quarter to build a 53-48 advantage before Lynn Camp outscored them, 18-10, in the fourth quarter.
Wildcat coach Rodney Clarke couldn’t be reached for comment.
Lynn Camp 66, McCreary Central 63
McCreary Central 11 18 24 10 63
Lynn Camp 13 18 17 18 66
McCreary Central (63) — Loudermilk 11, Conaster 16, C. McKinney 8, M. McKinney 6, Corder 5, B. Farris 3, R. Farris 7, Trammell 7.
Lynn Camp (66) — Allen 8, Engle 28, Sparks 8, White 13, Prater 5, Sanders 2, Walters 2.
