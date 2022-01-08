HARLAN — Rodney Clarke’s Lynn Camp Wildcats advanced to Monday’s semifinal action of the 13th Region Boys All ‘A’ Classic Tournament after defeating Jackson County, 73-64, on Saturday while Williamsburg wasn’t as fortunate.
The Yellow Jackets saw their run coke to an end after falling to Barbourville in a one-point (65-64) thriller on Saturday.
Martin Shannon and Evan Lay each scored 17 points apiece in the loss while the Tigers limited Micah Steely to only eight points, which is 17 points under his team-leading 25.2 scoring average entering Saturday’s game.
Lynn Camp is scheduled to play Harlan at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Editor’s note: John Henson contributed to the story.
Saturday’s Games
13th Region Boys All ‘A’ Classic Tournament
First Round
Lynn Camp 73, Jackson County 64
The tandem of Micah Engle and Gavin Allen had another big night, teaming for 47 points, as Lynn Camp pulled away in the second half for a 73-64 win over Jackson County.
Engle scored 28 to lead the 10-4 Wildcats. Allen and Duane Sparks added 19 and 14 points, respectively.
Luke Adkins was one of four Generals in double figures with 17 points. Jude Lakes added 15, while Colby Bales scored 11 and Trent Hammons tossed in 10 for the 7-4 Generals.
Jackson County 19 14 13 18 64
Lynn Camp 20 14 18 21 73
Lynn Camp (73) — Gavin Allen 19, Micah Engle 28, Duane Sparks 14, Maison Prater 6, Landon White 4, Nick Sanders 2.
Jackson County (64) — Jude Lakes 15, Luke Adkins 17, Tydus Summers 3, Andrew Madden 5, Trent Hammons 10, Colby Bales 11, Carter Cunagin 3.
Barbourville 65, Williamsburg 64
Barbourville’s Jordan Collins hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds and Williamsburg missed twice in the closing seconds as the Tigers held on for a 65-64 victory
Collins, a senior guard, scored 25 points to lead the 8-2 Tigers. Matthew Warren added 18.
Martin Shannon and Conner Lay scored 17 each to lead the 9-8 Jackets. Williamsburg star guard Micah Steely was held to eight points, including only three in the first half as Barbourville raced to an early double-digit lead before the Jackets pulled even at 32-all by halftime.
Williamsburg 21 11 13 19 64
Barbourville 16 16 10 23 65
Barbourville (65) — Ty Clark 5, Matthew Warren 18, Ethan Smith 6, Travis Scott 5, Jordan Collins 25, Jacob Lundy 2, Tanner Smith 4.
Williamsburg (64) — Micah Steely 8, Dre Ellis 5, Evan Ellis 7, Martin Shannon 17, Conner Lay 17, Henry Bowling 4, Cade Hatcher 6.
