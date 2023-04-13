CORBIN — Many teams would have folded after staring at a 9-3 deficit with only three and a half innings remaining.
But Nikki Hendrix’s young Lynn Camp Lady Wildcat squad didn’t.
The Lady Wildcats (8-9) rallied and scored 15 runs during the final three innings to knock off Harlan, 18-11, to advance to Friday’s 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Fastpitch Tournament title game against Pineville.
Allison Messer collected four hits and four RBI at the plate while Chelsea Hendrickson finished with three hits and four RBI in the win for Lynn Camp.
“I’m really proud of my girls, they fought hard tonight,” Hendrix said. “We had to score 18 runs to beat a really good hitting Harlan team. Those kids from Harlan really came to play tonight. Allie Messer pitched a really good game tonight and gave their hitters problems late in the game. We had some errors early, but we overcame that. I really think my kids came into this game too confident and then realized they were in a battle real quick.
“My girls have so much heart and the will to win, they determined to fight back and win this game when we got down 9-3,” she added. “They could’ve laid down and quit, but they didn’t.”
Emma Burnette had three hits, four runs scored, and an RBI while Julie Moore finished with three hits, an RBI, and two runs scored.
Cambree Prewitt had a hit and two RBI while Haylie Gray drove in a run with a hit. Lily Henize had a hit and scored three times while Lauren Partin finished with two hits, and three runs scored. Jorja Carnes also drove in a run.
“My freshmen, Julie Moore, Lauren Partin, Lily Henize, and Emma Burnette really stepped up at the plate tonight and helped us get the win,” Hendrix said. “Chelsea Hendrickson had some good hits and made some great plays in the outfield.”
